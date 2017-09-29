Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Enzymotec Ltd. (ENZY)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Enzymotec Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENZY) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Enzymotec worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzymotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enzymotec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Enzymotec Ltd. (NASDAQ ENZY) opened at 11.50 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $263.91 million. Enzymotec Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Enzymotec had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Enzymotec’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enzymotec Ltd. will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Enzymotec

Enzymotec Ltd. is a nutritional ingredients and medical foods company. The Company’s technologies, research expertise and clinical validation process enables it to develop solutions across a range of products. The Company operates in two segments: Nutrition segment and VAYA Pharma segment. Both of the Company’s segments offer a range of products that leverage its lipid-related offerings.

