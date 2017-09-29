Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) opened at 36.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.32. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $38.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.59 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/laurion-capital-management-lp-purchases-new-position-in-central-garden-pet-company-centa.html.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.