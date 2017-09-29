Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) opened at 13.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

