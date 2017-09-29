Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Director Stephen G. Newberry Sells 750 Shares

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen G. Newberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $131,250.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Stephen G. Newberry sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $244,125.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $116,557.50.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 1.48% on Friday, hitting $184.52. 1,163,672 shares of the stock were exchanged. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research Corporation had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research Corporation’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,162,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,802,000 after purchasing an additional 411,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,112,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,994,000 after purchasing an additional 313,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 23,238.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,742,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722,348 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,629,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

Lam Research Corporation Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

