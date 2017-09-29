La-Z-Boy (LZB) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. La-Z-Boy earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9371510156058 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE LZB) traded up 0.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,203 shares. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.88.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.34 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

La-Z-Boy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZB. BidaskClub downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

