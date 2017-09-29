Kraton Corporation (KRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KRA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kraton Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Kraton Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS AG restated a sell rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kraton Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE KRA) traded up 9.36% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,045 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.28. Kraton Corporation has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $40.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. Kraton Corporation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kraton Corporation will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Leo Simmons sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $156,516.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kraton Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraton Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraton Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraton Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kraton Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation Company Profile

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

