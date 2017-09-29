Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips’ shares have outperformed the industry’s average return over the past six months. Philips’ Healthcare segment is showing impressive momentum and the company believes increased spending on healthcare and fitness will act as a long-term growth driver. Philips’ continuous investments in this segment and innovative product launches are adding to its strength and its recent string of acquisitions should help strengthen its foothold in the end markets. Philips is seeing impressive momentum in its HealthTech portfolio sales, and is benefiting from cost-productivity programs and higher volumes. Its Personal Health vertical is also progressing well, and is seeing particular strength in the Health & Wellness and Sleep & Respiratory Care units. However, the company sees an increasingly uncertain business environment in the near future, particularly in the United States, which could dampen its growth.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHG. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Natixis lowered Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) traded up 2.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,548 shares. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Koninklijke Philips N.V. had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,872,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

