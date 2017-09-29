Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stake Increased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 387.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,400 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 5.57% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $43,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,755 shares. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $937.69 million, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 124,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $4,565,622.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $46.00 price objective on Kinsale Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

