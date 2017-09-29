Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (KFS) Director Acquires $15,250.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,025.00.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,125.00.
- On Monday, September 25th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,650.00.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,794 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,674.30.
- On Monday, September 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,875.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,586 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,386.70.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,875.00.
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (KFS) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 22,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $130.89 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 3,717,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 525.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 750,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 630,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.
