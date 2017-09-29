KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ CHRW) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. 349,872 shares of the stock traded hands. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/keycorp-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, VP Angela K. Freeman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $82,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,092.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,512,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,488,000 after buying an additional 10,182,922 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,039,000 after buying an additional 4,156,590 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,027,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after buying an additional 751,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,129,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,345,000 after buying an additional 570,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,618.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 550,980 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.