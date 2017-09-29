Kaz Minerals Plc (KZMYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kaz Minerals Plc (NASDAQ:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Kaz Minerals Plc (NASDAQ KZMYY) traded up 5.67% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 2,250 shares of the company were exchanged. Kaz Minerals Plc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

