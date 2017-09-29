Kaz Minerals Plc (KZMYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaz Minerals Plc (NASDAQ:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Kaz Minerals Plc (NASDAQ KZMYY) traded up 5.67% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. Kaz Minerals Plc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

