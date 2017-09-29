Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,455 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 175.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 103.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 61.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $31,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,195 shares of company stock valued at $76,950. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded up 2.02% on Friday, reaching $11.10. 21,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $523.23 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 67,267.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post ($2.67) earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

