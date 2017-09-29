Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Aegis boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE KSU) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 277,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $109.13.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.81 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Kansas City Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $318,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,644.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $617,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,014.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,522,510 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4,542.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,407,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,591,000 after buying an additional 10,183,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,313,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,943,000 after buying an additional 3,687,248 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,088,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,111,000 after buying an additional 690,470 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $52,373,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $52,373,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/kansas-city-southern-ksu-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.