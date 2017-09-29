K3 Business Technology Group plc (KBT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) opened at 158.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 56.72 million. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 357.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.55.

About K3 Business Technology Group plc

K3 Business Technology Group plc is a provider of integrated business solutions. The Company’s business solutions encompass Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, Business Intelligence and e-commerce, hosting and managed services to the supply chain sector.

