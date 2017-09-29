JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,739 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Big Lots worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 3,846.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,480,000 after purchasing an additional 368,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,542,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,614,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) opened at 53.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post $4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.54.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,444,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,900.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $124,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,577 shares of company stock worth $3,768,951. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

