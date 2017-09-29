JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,548,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of MGIC Investment Corporation worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 164,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 123,667 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 285,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 26,215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,922,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,464,000 after buying an additional 24,827,763 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,426,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 704,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 496,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) opened at 12.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.23.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.43 million. MGIC Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MGIC Investment Corporation Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

