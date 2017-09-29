JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,915,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 271,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in Honda Motor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) opened at 29.69 on Friday. Honda Motor Company, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3,713 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,525.55 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $96.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Company, Ltd. will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Instinet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

