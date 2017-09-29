JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 452,688 Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) opened at 16.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of -0.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Vetr lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

