John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies Corporation were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 74,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Century Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 389,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,326,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Megan J. Rattigan sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $270,798.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $867,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,378.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,919 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) opened at 100.20 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.49 million. John Bean Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corporation will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

About John Bean Technologies Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

