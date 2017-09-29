Jefferies Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ashland Global Holdings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASH. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ashland Global Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Ashland Global Holdings from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE ASH) traded down 0.47% on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 216,366 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company’s market capitalization is $4.07 billion. Ashland Global Holdings has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $67.90.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.78 million. Ashland Global Holdings had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Ashland Global Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 40.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 350.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 104,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 200,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Ashland Global Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.42%.

About Ashland Global Holdings

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

