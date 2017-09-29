Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$19.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.22.

About Jean Coutu Group PJC

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

