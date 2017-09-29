Jason Industries (JASN) vs. Flow International Corp (FLOW) Critical Contrast

Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) and Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Flow International Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -9.80% -46.40% -0.63% Flow International Corp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and Flow International Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $676.53 million 0.06 $68.19 million ($3.04) -0.52 Flow International Corp $1.89 billion 0.86 $190.40 million N/A N/A

Flow International Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jason Industries and Flow International Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flow International Corp 1 2 4 0 2.43

Jason Industries currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.40%. Flow International Corp has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Jason Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jason Industries is more favorable than Flow International Corp.

Summary

Flow International Corp beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

About Flow International Corp

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

