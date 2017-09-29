James F. Laird, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.88, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ DHIL) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.35. 12,848 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $691.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $217.68.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 109.4% in the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc (BHIL). The Company’s primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients.

