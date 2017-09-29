James C. M. Morgan Sells 4,696 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $258,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) traded down 2.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 124,026 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $59.55.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. ICF International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ICF International by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in ICF International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 256,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The Company’s services address four markets: energy, environment and infrastructure; health, education and social programs; safety and security, and consumer and financial.
