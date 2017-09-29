Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,500 Shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. IBERIABANK Corporation accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of IBERIABANK Corporation worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Davis sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $492,016.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,506.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKC. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded IBERIABANK Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on IBERIABANK Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) traded up 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 108,183 shares. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.30.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). IBERIABANK Corporation had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corporation will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. IBERIABANK Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

IBERIABANK Corporation Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

