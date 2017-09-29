Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $7,178,000 Stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp (IN) alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/jacobs-asset-management-llc-has-7178000-stake-in-horizon-bancorp-in-hbnc.html.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Edwards sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Neff sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $128,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,254 shares of company stock worth $713,536. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ HBNC) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 28,222 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.