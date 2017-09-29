Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $16,444,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC held its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,913 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. QCR Holdings accounts for about 3.3% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of QCR Holdings worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in QCR Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in QCR Holdings by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 88,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 73,879 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in QCR Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) traded up 0.33% on Friday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,113 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $601.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.62.

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.49 million. QCR Holdings had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post $2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. QCR Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In other QCR Holdings news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathie Whiteside sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $122,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $646,051. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. ValuEngine lowered QCR Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered QCR Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $52.00 target price on QCR Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of QCR Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

QCR Holdings Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), and Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

