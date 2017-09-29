Jabil Circuit’s (JBL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in a research report report published on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBL. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Jabil Circuit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil Circuit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of Jabil Circuit (JBL) traded down 4.58% during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,425 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. Jabil Circuit has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Circuit will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jabil Circuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Jabil Circuit announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,619 shares in the company, valued at $58,807,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $2,756,946. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 142.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

