J Michael Nixon Sells 5,899 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director J Michael Nixon sold 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $353,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Michael Nixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Installed Building Products Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, J Michael Nixon sold 10,384 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $623,040.00.

On Monday, September 25th, J Michael Nixon sold 25,496 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,760.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, J Michael Nixon sold 13,820 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $829,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, J Michael Nixon sold 300 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE IBP) opened at 63.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “J Michael Nixon Sells 5,899 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/j-michael-nixon-sells-5899-shares-of-installed-building-products-inc-ibp-stock.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national platform included over 100 locations accessing customers in 48 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provides cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.