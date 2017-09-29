Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Itron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Itron (ITRI) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,647 shares. Itron has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $77.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85 and a beta of 1.08.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Itron had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.
