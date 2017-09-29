Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Itron's acquisition of Silver Spring Networks will produce synergies of $50 million a year, add to gross margin in the first year after the deal closes and add to adjusted earnings per share in the second year. Itron continues to focus on expanding its portfolio of outcome-based solutions, aimed at higher growth opportunities utilizing the power of the OpenWay Riva platform. The Comverge acquisition, strong bookings and backlog, and new projects are anticipated to fuel growth. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. Its estimates have gone up lately. However, elevated expenses and fluctuation in currency rates may mar income in the near term. The stock also underperformed the industry over the past year. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities set a $88.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of Itron (ITRI) traded up 0.58% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.60. 47,082 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. Itron has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 56.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 21.4% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 74.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Itron by 1.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

