Irhythm Tech (IRTC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Irhythm Tech (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Irhythm Tech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.1048807132407 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Tech from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Irhythm Tech from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Irhythm Tech (NASDAQ:IRTC) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. 136,495 shares of the stock were exchanged. Irhythm Tech has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The firm’s market cap is $1.18 billion.

Irhythm Tech (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Irhythm Tech had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Irhythm Tech will post ($1.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. King sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,628,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 25,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,117.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,100 shares of company stock worth $11,137,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Irhythm Tech

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

