Investors Sell Walt Disney Co (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Traders sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading on Friday. $96.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $217.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $121.07 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walt Disney had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $0.52 for the day and closed at $98.57

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.52.

Get Walt Disney Co alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 17.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino acquired 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,880.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,355,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $153,649,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,623,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $864,386,000 after acquiring an additional 150,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/investors-sell-walt-disney-co-dis-on-strength-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.