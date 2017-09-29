Investors Buy Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on weakness during trading on Friday. $142.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.58 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Starbucks Corporation had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Starbucks Corporation traded down ($0.79) for the day and closed at $53.71
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85.
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,898,857.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. CGOV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,143,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $88,920,000 after buying an additional 55,405 shares during the period. Waldron LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 44.8% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 18,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 78,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 62.9% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks Corporation
Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.
