International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) is one of 326 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare International Bancshares Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares Corporation $503.33 million N/A 5.49 International Bancshares Corporation Competitors N/A N/A 18.75

International Bancshares Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

International Bancshares Corporation has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares Corporation 26.21% 8.20% 1.21% International Bancshares Corporation Competitors 18.86% 8.83% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Bancshares Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares Corporation Competitors 2628 9004 8552 393 2.33

As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 5.92%. Given International Bancshares Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Bancshares Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

International Bancshares Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. International Bancshares Corporation pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 36.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of International Bancshares Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of International Bancshares Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Bancshares Corporation beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About International Bancshares Corporation

International Bancshares Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits, and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The primary markets of the Company are South, Central and Southeast Texas, an area bordered on the east by the Galveston area, to the northwest by Round Rock, to the southwest by Del Rio and to the southeast by Brownsville, as well as the State of Oklahoma. Its banking subsidiaries facilitate international trade along the United States’ border with Mexico and elsewhere. The Bank’s subsidiaries primarily focus on providing commercial banking services to small and medium sized businesses located in their trade areas. The Company’s bank subsidiaries include International Bank of Commerce (IBC); Commerce Bank, and International Bank of Commerce, Zapata.

