Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) traded up 2.12% on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,914 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.24% and a negative net margin of 543.35%. The business had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 459.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($13.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total transaction of $27,506.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO David Shapiro sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $68,577.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,133.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $966,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFG Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

