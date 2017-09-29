Intel Corporation (INTC) Holdings Trimmed by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Intel Corporation comprises 1.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.10% of Intel Corporation worth $155,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) traded up 0.658% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.079. 9,829,196 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.534 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Hilliard Lyons assumed coverage on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $73,486.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,774.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,431,508.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

