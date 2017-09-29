Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Holds Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC continued to hold its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,893,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,457 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,927,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,439,000 after purchasing an additional 178,436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,547,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,213,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,664,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,921,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE BMY) traded up 0.5272% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.3422. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,514 shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.1345 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 781 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 360 put options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Vetr raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

