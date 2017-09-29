Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 60.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Paychex Inc. alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) VP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/insider-selling-paychex-inc-payx-vp-sells-900000-00-in-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 24,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Paychex by 15.0% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 169,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. William Blair lowered Paychex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.