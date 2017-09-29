Insider Selling: Mitel Networks Corporation (MNW) Director Sells C$663,300.00 in Stock

Mitel Networks Corporation (TSE:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL) Director Richard Mcbee sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$663,300.00.

Richard Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitel Networks Corporation alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Richard Mcbee sold 47,500 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$389,500.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Richard Mcbee sold 50,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.11, for a total value of C$405,500.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Richard Mcbee sold 55,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$443,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Richard Mcbee sold 25,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$198,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Richard Mcbee sold 80,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$638,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Richard Mcbee sold 50,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$406,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Richard Mcbee sold 130,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.13, for a total value of C$1,056,900.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Richard Mcbee sold 130,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$1,066,000.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Richard Mcbee sold 108,700 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$882,644.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Richard Mcbee sold 130,000 shares of Mitel Networks Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$1,067,300.00.

Shares of Mitel Networks Corporation (TSE MNW) opened at 10.33 on Friday. Mitel Networks Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Mitel Networks Corporation (MNW) Director Sells C$663,300.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/insider-selling-mitel-networks-corporation-mnw-director-sells-c663300-00-in-stock.html.

About Mitel Networks Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation provides business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through Cloud and Enterprise segments. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, which include UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.