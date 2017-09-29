Insider Selling: Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) CEO Sells 4,848 Shares of Stock

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 4,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $415,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mostafa Kamal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Mostafa Kamal sold 19,126 shares of Magellan Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $1,632,021.58.

On Friday, September 15th, Mostafa Kamal sold 2,961 shares of Magellan Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $248,724.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Mostafa Kamal sold 604 shares of Magellan Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $50,132.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Mostafa Kamal sold 670 shares of Magellan Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $55,610.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Mostafa Kamal sold 6,267 shares of Magellan Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $510,948.51.

On Thursday, September 7th, Mostafa Kamal sold 2,190 shares of Magellan Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $177,543.30.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ MGLN) traded up 0.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,259 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.57. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.48). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

