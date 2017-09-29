Insider Selling: Cargojet Inc (CJT) Insider Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) insider Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.77, for a total transaction of C$198,003.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 9,500 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.46, for a total transaction of C$479,370.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,366 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.31, for a total transaction of C$370,583.46.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 4,992 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.44, for a total transaction of C$241,812.48.

Shares of Cargojet Inc (TSE CJT) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 11,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $643.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.41. Cargojet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.40.

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

