Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

INGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) traded up 0.379% on Friday, hitting $120.655. The company had a trading volume of 218,749 shares. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $113.07 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.146 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post $7.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Zallie sold 21,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $2,733,624.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Zallie sold 27,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $3,507,409.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

