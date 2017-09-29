INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization. It provides the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, regulatory and medical writing, and functional service; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics. INC Research Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INCR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on INC Research Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded INC Research Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded INC Research Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.81.

Shares of INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ INCR) opened at 52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.41. INC Research Holdings has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $61.10.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. INC Research Holdings’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that INC Research Holdings will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $616,200.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Rush sold 41,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,413,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,120.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,876 shares of company stock worth $12,166,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 483.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings in the second quarter worth about $14,277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 18.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 272.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 87,583 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

