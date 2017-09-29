Imperial Brands PLC (IMT) PT Lowered to GBX 3,230 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 3,770 ($50.70) to GBX 3,230 ($43.44) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.59) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.14) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,200 ($56.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($55.81) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,070 ($54.73) to GBX 4,100 ($55.14) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($55.69).

Get Imperial Brands PLC alerts:

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) opened at 3678.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,654.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,758.37. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,154.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Imperial Brands PLC (IMT) PT Lowered to GBX 3,230 at J P Morgan Chase & Co” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/imperial-brands-plc-imt-pt-lowered-to-gbx-3230-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

About Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.