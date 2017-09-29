IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) PT Lowered to $49.00

IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of IHS Markit (INFO) opened at 44.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.88. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.99 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 43,657 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $1,928,329.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,108,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 845,640 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $39,745,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,177,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,361,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,463 shares of company stock valued at $48,308,385 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 104.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,763,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 269.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,324,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,906,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 58.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,521,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 8,621.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

