iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Bonds Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) debt rose 1.5% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 9% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $71.63 and were trading at $71.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Shares of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) traded up 18.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iHeartMedia Inc has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The stock’s market cap is $140.01 million.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc is a diversified media and entertainment company. The Company specializes in broadcast radio, digital, out-of-home, mobile, live events and on-demand information services for national audiences and local communities while providing a range of opportunities for advertisers. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas outdoor advertising (Americas outdoor) and International outdoor advertising (International outdoor).

