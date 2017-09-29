Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $541,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakmont Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE ITW) opened at 147.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $150.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.40.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.
A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.
