IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Waldron LP raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 96.7% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,108,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,495 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,295,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 382,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.24.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) opened at 73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.76. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.41%.

About TJX Companies, Inc. (The)

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

